Dubois County is Getting a Major Phone System Upgrade

Dubois County officials sign a deal with Jasper-based Matrix Integration to upgrade the county’s phone system.

County officials approved the $136,000 plan during this week’s county council meeting. According to officials, the current system is 20-years-old and needs to be replaced.

The project will be done in three phases. Phase one is upgrading the cabling system and the final phase will be installing the new telephone system.

The project is expected to kick off in 2019.

