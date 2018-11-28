44News | Evansville, IN

Dubois County is Getting a Major Phone System Upgrade

Dubois County is Getting a Major Phone System Upgrade

November 28th, 2018 Indiana

Facebook Twitter

Dubois County officials sign a deal with Jasper-based Matrix Integration to upgrade the county’s phone system.

County officials approved the $136,000 plan during this week’s county council meeting. According to officials, the current system is 20-years-old and needs to be replaced.

The project will be done in three phases. Phase one is upgrading the cabling system and the final phase will be installing the new telephone system.

The project is expected to kick off in 2019.

Tyrone Morris

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.