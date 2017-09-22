44News | Evansville, IN

Dubois County Father Accused Of Battering Two-Month-Old

Dubois County Father Accused Of Battering Two-Month-Old

September 22nd, 2017 Indiana

Facebook Twitter

A Dubois County man is accused of battering his two-month-old baby. Trent Grider is charged with two counts of Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury to a Person Under 14, and
Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury to a Person Under 14.

In August, detectives received a complaint about a two-month-old brought into Memorial Hospital with several injuries.

Hospital staff told detectives the baby suffered a broken collarbone and arm, and a bruised right ear.

Authorities say Grider pulled the two-month-old infant out of a car seat by the arm, causing the baby’s right arm and collarbone to break.

Detectives arrested Grider Friday morning, but he has since been released.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.