Dubois County Father Accused Of Battering Two-Month-Old

Father Accused Of Battering Two-Month-Old September 22nd, 2017

A Dubois County man is accused of battering his two-month-old baby. Trent Grider is charged with two counts of Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury to a Person Under 14, and

Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury to a Person Under 14.

In August, detectives received a complaint about a two-month-old brought into Memorial Hospital with several injuries.

Hospital staff told detectives the baby suffered a broken collarbone and arm, and a bruised right ear.

Authorities say Grider pulled the two-month-old infant out of a car seat by the arm, causing the baby’s right arm and collarbone to break.

Detectives arrested Grider Friday morning, but he has since been released.

