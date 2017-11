Home Indiana Dubois County Couple Purchases Restaurant in Huntingburg October 31st, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A Dubois County couple is buying another local restaurant, and they plan to take over in just two months. Joe and Kim Aull own the Mill House Restaurant and Cater, and they’re buying Reflections in Huntingburg.

They plan to take over the business in mid-December and call it Venue 1408

The couple says they plan to do quite a bit of renovating.

Plans include expanding party rooms to seat between 100 and 600 guests at a time.

