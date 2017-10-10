Home Indiana Dubois County Couple Accused Of Locking Daughter In Cage Post Bond October 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

The Dubois County couple of accused of locking their daughter in a cage post their bonds. Alan and Aimee Friz were being held on a $25,000 cash bond and a $10,000 cash bond. Both posted bond on Tuesday morning around 10 a.m.

Last week, Dubois County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Alan and Aimee’s home in reference to a juvenile who was out of control.

Deputies say they found a closet that was converted into a cage inside one of the bedrooms of the home.

According to court documents, the child was confined since at least the beginning of September. The girl also told deputies she was deprived of water, food, and sanitary facilities.

Friz’s daughter also claims he touched her inappropriately on several occasions.

Alan and Aimee are facing 11 counts criminal confinement and 11 counts of neglect of a dependent. Alan is also charged with four counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Both parents are scheduled to appear in court for their pretrial conference on November 9th at 9:30 a.m.

Comments

comments