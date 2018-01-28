Home Indiana Dubois County Chief Deputy Announces Run for Sheriff January 28th, 2018 Chelsea Koerbler Indiana

Dubois County Chief Deputy Tim Lampert announces his run for Dubois County Sheriff on the Democratic ticket in the November 2018 election.

Lampert is a 27-year veteran of the sheriff’s department and is currently the chief deputy.

He was hired in 1990 as a jail officer and was promoted to a road deputy in ’94. In 2011, he was appointed as chief deputy.

Lampert says he has obtained thousands of dollars from grants to provide extra equipment and manpower hours to help remove drunk drivers and drugs from the streets.

If elected sheriff, he would focus on getting grant money to provide treatment to people in jail suffering from addictions.

