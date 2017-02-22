44News | Evansville, IN

Dubois County Bombers Announce 2017 Roster

February 22nd, 2017 Indiana, Sports

Bringing in 30 players from 15 different colleges, the Dubois County Bombers have completed their roster and are ready to start the new season.

Dubois and Spencer County players, Craig Shepherd, Eli Knust, and Kenton Crews, have been added to the roster.

Renton Poole, Trey Fulton, and Caleb Wagner are returning to the team.

The Bombers start the new season June 1st, with a schedule of 20 home and 20 away games.

Season Tickets are currently available.

For more information, call 812.683.3700 or email dcbombers@psci.net.

