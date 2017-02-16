Dubois County Bombers announce 2017 coaching staff

The Dubois County Bombers announce their 2017 coaching staff.

Andy Lasher returns for his fourth season coaching the Bombers. He began in 2014 as an assistant coach before taking over the reigns as Head Coach in 2015. Lasher led the Bombers to win the Ohio Valley League Season Championship and the Ohio Valley League Tourney Championship in 2015. A Newburgh, IN native, Andy graduated from Castle High School. He was an outfielder at Olney Central College in 2010 and 2011, and at the University of Evansville in 2012 and 2013. Coach Lasher graduated with a degree in Business Administration and is currently coaching at Olney Central College.

Evan Mohr joins the Bombers staff as the Pitching Coach for the 2017 season. Mohr is a native of Pendelton, IN. He graduated from Lapel High School before heading to Olney Central College where he was a two-year starter on the mound. Evan continued his education and playing career at Kentucky Wesleyan majoring in Exercise Science.

Bryce Paxson, a Toulon, IL native and Stark County High School graduate, will be an Assistant Coach for the Bombers in 2017. Paxson was a catcher at Olney Central College for 3 years and finished his playing career at Indiana State University.

Former Bomber, Travis LaMar joins the Bombers staff as a Volunteer Assistant. Evansville native and Harrison High School standout, Lamar spent two years on the mound at Olney Central College before finishing his eligibility at Wright State University. He played all of his collegiate summers with the Dubois County Bombers (2007 – 2009). After graduating, he played for the Lake Erie Crushers & the Evansville Otters. Currently he’s a teacher and coach at Caze Elementary in Evansville and is in his 7th season as a Volunteer Assistant with the Harrison H.S. baseball team. LaMar now resides in Holland, IN.

“Bryce and Evan have some big shoes to fill on our staff, but both are more than capable. They are competitors with a great amount of baseball knowledge and will contribute immediately,” according to Coach Lasher. He added, “I couldn’t be happier to have Travis helping us out this year. What he brings to the table will be a huge positive for our team & coaching staff.”

Former pitching coach, Greg Gogel recently retired from the Bombers staff to spend more time with his young family. He had been with the Bombers since 2013.

The Dubois County Bombers open their season on Thursday, June 1st at League Stadium in Huntingburg when they host the new Henderson Flash.

