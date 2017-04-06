Dubois Co. Theft Suspect Arrested in Texas

A Dubois County theft suspect is arrested in Texas. Authorities were looking for 34-year-old Dennis “Denny” Burgdorf for a pending narcotics arrest and in connection with several burglaries in Dubois County at various locations. Burgdorf was arrested Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. in Hildago County, Texas.

Authorities say he was wanted for failing to appear in Dubois County Superior Court on a pending narcotics arrest. They also wanted to question him about multiple thefts that happened over the course of a week in March.

Several local and state agencies have been working multiple cases where Burgdorf is a suspect.

Burgdorf is being held in the Hildago County Jail, awaiting extradition.

