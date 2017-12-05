Home Indiana Dubois Co. Sheriff’s Office Celebrates Successful No Shave November Fundraiser December 5th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is celebrating a successful fundraising campaign for “No Shave November”.

This year deputies raised more than $969 to benefit the Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center Coalition.

They all made donations to participate in exchange for putting away their razors during November.

The coalition provides safe places for victims to report crimes along with support.

American Family Insurance also donated $500 in addition to the money the deputies raised.

