Dubois Co. Residents Warned about Mold Problems Caused by Floods

Officials in Dubois county have a warning for anyone who experienced flood damage. They say if your home was wet for more than 48 hours, you should assume that you have a problem with mold. That warning includes not just the structure, but also furniture and anything that can take on water.

The American Red Cross has a number of flood kits available for people affected in the area. These kits include a mop, broom, bleach, soap, bucket, N-95 masks, gloves, among other items.

County officials are reminding people that fixing mold damage yourself can be extremely dangerous. They recommend bringing in a mold specialist to assess the situation, but if you do make repairs on your own they have a list of precautions you should take.

Follow these steps:

1. Put on the personal protective equipment described above to protect your eyes, nose, mouth, and skin.

2. Remove standing water and wet materials. Use a wet vacuum to remove water from floors, carpets, and hard surfaces. Dry your home and everything in it as quickly as you can – within 24 to 48 hours if you can.

3. Open all doors and windows when you are working and leave as many open as is safe when you leave.

Open inside doors, especially closets and interior rooms, to let air flow to all areas. Take doors off their hinges if you need to.

Open kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanity doors; remove drawers, wipe them clean, and stack them to dry.

Open the attic access to let air flow to the attic. Before you open the attic door, make sure nothing will fall on you.

4. When electricity is safe to use, use fans and dehumidifiers to remove moisture. Do not use fans if mold has already started to grow, because the fans may spread the mold.

5. Spray with a liquid dish soap solution. Scrub with a stiff brush and rinse with clean water. Remove all the mold you can see. Dry right away.

6. If you use cleaning products, do not mix cleaning products together. DO NOT mix bleach and ammonia because it can create toxic vapors. Use 1 cup of bleach to 1 gallon of water.

7. Painting or caulking over mold will not prevent mold from growing. Fix the water problem completely and clean up all the mold before you paint or caulk.

8. Throw away items that can’t be cleaned and dried. Throw away anything that was wet with flood water and can’t be cleaned and dried completely within 24 to 48 hours.

To receive a flood kit, call the Red Cross at 812-306-7285.

If you need more information, call the Dubois County Health Department at 812-481-7055.

