Dubois Co. Residents Eligible for Low-Interest Disaster Loans

Dubois County residents are now eligible for low-interest disaster loans related to the flooding in late April. These loans are available to residents, businesses and non-profit organizations through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

Businesses and private non-profits can borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets.

The SBA also offers Economic Injury Disaster loans to other small businesses, agricultural cooperatives, and small aquaculture businesses to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster.

Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged personal property.

Other counties that are eligible for low-interest disaster loans, include Crawford, Daviess, Martin, Orange, Perry, Pike Spencer, and Warrick.

Applicants can apply online using the Electronic Loan Applicaton via SBA’s website at SBA Disaster Loans, or call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 (1-800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing), or send an email to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

If you want to mail the application, you should mail it to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

Applications for property damage will be accepted through August 14th. The deadline to return economic injury applications is March 14, 2018.

