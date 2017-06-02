Dubois Co. Not Eligible for Low-Interest Disaster Loans

Dubois County is not eligible for low-interest disaster loans for damage related to flooding in late April. The Dubois County Emergency Management Agency and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security say there has not been enough damage identified to qualify for the loans.

The county is just under the threshold of 25 qualifying properties with at least 40% uninsured damage. Dubois County had 180 properties with reported damage, but only 23 met the 40% uninsured damage threshold.

The agencies say if more damage is reported soon they may reconsider the county’s eligibility.

Comments

comments