Dubois Co. Man Killed in Deadly Tractor Accident

Man Killed in Deadly Tractor Accident June 2nd, 2017 Britney Taylor

A Thursday night farming accident turns deadly after a man falls off his mower south of Portersville, Indiana. It happened just before 10 a.m. at a home on West 700 North.

59-year-old Kent Meyer died when the tractor mower flipped on the pond, pinning Meyer underneath it. He died from blunt force trauma.

This is the second fatal farming accident this spring in Dubois County.

Jerome Knies died on Tuesday, May 23rd when he fell from a tractor and was killed.

