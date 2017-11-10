Home Indiana Dubois Co. Man Convicted of Molesting Young Girl Faces More Charges November 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

A man convicted of molesting an underage girl is transferred from the Indiana Department of Corrections in Gibson County to Dubois County. This comes after a warrant was issued for Timothy Schieve for child molestation and incest.

Schieve is accused of molesting a young girl between 2010 and 2014.

Huntingburg Police and Child Protective Services conducted an investigation after the girls mother tipped them off.

Schieve made his first court appearance Thursday, and is being held without bond in the Dubois County Jail.

His court date is set for Monday, November 27th at 9 a.m.

