Dubois Co. Man Charged with Murder Sentenced to 86 Years

Back in August, Kyle Popplewell took a plea deal, and in exchange, charges of rape and burglary were dropped. In January of 2016, Dubois County Sheriff’s deputies and Ferdinand Police responded to a report of an intruder in a home on County Road 50 West.

When police arrived there was a hostage situation. Officers say Popplewell entered the home from the back door.

Authorities found three victims inside the home. Jeffery Perry, of Ferdinand, was found dead and two female victims were found with injuries.

Prosecution was seeking life without the possibility of parole, but due to a plea agreement they accepted a sentence of 86 years.

