Dubois Co. Man Charged With Murder Agrees To Plead Guilty

Man Charged With Murder Agrees To Plead Guilty August 9th, 2017 Britney Taylor

A Dubois County man charged with murder agrees to plead guilty to some of his charges. 26-year-old Kyle Poppelwell will plead guilty to murder, aggravated battery and criminal confinement. As part of the plea deal, Popplewell’s burglary and rape charges will be dropped.

In January of 2016, Dubois County Sheriff’s deputies and Ferdinand Police responded to a report of an intruder in a home on County Road 50 West. When police arrived there was a hostage situation. Officers say Popplewell entered the home from the back door.

Authorities found three victims inside the home. Jeffery Perry, of Ferdinand, was found dead and two female victims were found with injuries.

One of the women told police she heard screams from the living room, where she found Popplewell attacking Perry. The woman tried to get Popplewell off of Perry, but was cut on her chest during the scuffle.

Popplewell forced one of the female victims into a bedroom where he reportedly raped her multiple times, telling her not to scream because he would “snap” her neck.

The Dubois County Coroner said Perry died from multiple stab wounds. The two women were taken to an area hospital for treatment for their injuries.

A judge will accept or reject the plea and sentence Popplewell during a hearing on Friday, September 8th.

