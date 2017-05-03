Home Indiana Dubois Co. Man Arrested on Rape and Criminal Confinement Charges May 3rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A Dubois County man is behind bars for allegedly raping and confining a juvenile under the age of 16. Dubois County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 64-year-old Eddie Roos Tuesday on charges of rape, criminal confinement and two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

On Sunday, police received information regarding rape allegations of a minor.

Authorities conducted a forensic interview with the victim and collected DNA from the home where the incident happened.

Deputies were unable to find Roos, but eventually found him at his home Tuesday morning.

Roos is currently being held in the Dubois County Jail.

