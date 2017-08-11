Home Indiana Dubois Co. Man Arrested After Allegedly Cultivating Marijuana August 11th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A Dubois County man is arrested for alleged marijuana cultivation, after police say they found a grow operation in Mill Creek Apartments. The bust happened while Jasper Police were trying to serve an arrest warrant.

During the search, a deputy says he smelled the strong odor of burning and raw marijuana coming from Carl Parks’ apartment. He was wanted for failing to appear in a different case.

Officers say they found a four foot tall marijuana plant, grow lights, fully matured marijuana and fertilizer.

Police say they believe Parks was processing THC oil.

Parks was taken to the Dubois County Jail. He faces several charges, including inhaling toxic vapors, possession of marijuana/hashish/salvia/synthetic cannibinoid, and maintaining a common nuisance.

Parks is scheduled to be back in court on August 23rd at 10 a.m.

