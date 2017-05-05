Home Indiana Dubois Co. Man Accused of Lewd FaceTime Calls to High School Students May 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A Jasper man is in custody after an investigation that started with two Jasper High School students. They told police they were receiving lewd messages via FaceTime. The Jasper High School resource officer says a 14- and 15-year-old girl received several calls from the same number on FaceTime.

Police say they later identified the caller as 26-year-old Weston Rust. Officers say he called the girls more than 30 times, and they were able to track down the phone number.

In some of the FaceTime calls the girls said rust was even naked. Rust turned himself in, and told police he was on meth at the time of the alleged calls and doesn’t remember making them.

Police said Rust also identified himself as the person on the screen grabs. He is in the Dubois County Jail.

Rust is set to appear in court on Monday, May 8th at 9 a.m.

Comments

comments