Dubois Co. Health Department Preventing Cancer One Vaccine At A Time June 11th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The Dubois County Health Department starts a county-wide HPV vaccine effort to curb cancer. With money from the American Cancer Society, medical experts are able to vaccinate people between age nine and 26.

Doctors say the HPV vaccine is 97-percent effective and it can be given to children as young as nine-years-old. The vaccination requires two shots and the window to get the three-dose depends on age.

Doctors say the virus is so common most people will be infected at some point in their life and not know it.

The Health Department hours are Monday through Friday 8-11:30 a.m. and 1:00 – 3:30 p.m.

Late night clinics for HPV will be held on June 13th and July 18th from 3:30-5:30 p.m. for. Please call 812-481-7056 to schedule an appointment.

Extended hours and school-based clinics will be offered.

