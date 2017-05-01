Dubois Co. EMA to Perform Damage Assessment

The Dubois County Emergency Management Agency is performing a preliminary Damage Assessment to find the extent of damage caused by the storms over the weekend.

If your home has significant water damage as a result of those storms, you are asked to call 211 on Tuesday, May 2nd between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. to report the damage.

The information will be gathered and used to identify local areas in need, and help determined whether assistance will become available from the State or Federal government.

