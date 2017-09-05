Home Indiana Dubois Co. Chief Deputy to Run for Sheriff in 2018 September 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

A second person has announced his candidacy for Dubois County Sheriff. Chief Deputy Tim Lampert will run for Dubois County Sheriff on the Democratic ticket in 2018.

In June, Detective Sergeant Tom Kleinhelter announced that he would be running for sheriff in 2018 on the Republican ticket.

Lampert, who is a Jasper resident, has served on the department for the last 27 years, where he began as a jail officer.

In 1994, he was promoted to a road deputy. He has served as Chief Deputy since 2011.

Lampert has trained hundreds of officers locally, along with other law enforcement agencies and at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.

As Chief Deputy, he has also obtained thousands of dollars in grants to provide equipment and more manpower hours to help with removing drunk drivers and drugs off the streets.

Lampert intends to combat drug addiction issues in the Dubois County area. He also wants to focus on preventative measures like educating the youth about these serious problems.

Lampert is involved in several community organizations and groups. He is currently a representative on the Dubois County Substance Abuse Council and acts as a 911 Advisory Board member.

Current Sheriff Donny Lampert is wrapping up two four-year terms in office, and can no longer run due to term limits.

