Dubois Co. Bombers Win Bluegrass World Series, Rick Ankiel Talks Comeback

Photo Courtesy: Twitter / @BluegrassWS

The inaugural Bluegrass World Series was an exhibition tournament that pitted retired Major League Baseball players against summer league teams across the country.

The Louisville Stars featured the likes of former Cardinals pitcher/outfielder Rick Ankiel, Hall of Famer Chipper Jones and many more, all managed by Reds legend Johnny Bench.

However, when the Dubois County Bombers battled the Stars in the championship game, the Ohio Valley League came out on top.

The Bombers scored three runs in the seventh inning to break a 3-3 tie and take a 6-3 lead.

Adam LaRoche homered in the bottom of the seventh for the Stars, but Dubois Co. held on for a 6-4 victory.

Prior to the game, Ankiel talked with 44Sports about potentially making a comeback to the big leagues.

Ankiel pitched Wednesday for the Stars in his first competitive appearance since 2005.

