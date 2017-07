Home Indiana Dubois Co. Adds Dropbox for Old Flags at Courthouse July 3rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

There’s a flag retirement box outside the Dubois County Courthouse. The drop box is near the main entrance of the courthouse in Jasper. They ask the flags be folded respectfully before being dropped in the box.

You can drop off old flags during the courthouse’s business hours, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Boys Scouts, American Legion, and VFW will be responsible for properly disposing of the worn flags.

