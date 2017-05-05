44News | Evansville, IN

Dry Branch Creek Cleanup Looking for Volunteers

May 5th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Rough weather and heavy rain means that water levels in Dry Branch Creek are higher than usual.

Officials planned to remove the carts that litter the Dry Branch Creek behind North Park Shopping Center this weekend, but they now plan to delay that part of the clean up until the weather improves.

Another clean up will be happening this weekend. Volunteers will be removing trash and brush along the water’s edge on Sunday starting at 1PM, and the clean up should end by 4PM.

Organizers are asking for volunteers to join the day’s activities.

If you’d like to join, organizers ask that you use either the Ivy Tech or Schnucks parking lots located nearby.

 

 

 

