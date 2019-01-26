Drury Women’s Basketball Runs by USI

“Drury is number 2 for a reason.” That’s what USI women’s basketball coach Rick Stein said after his team lost to the 19-0 Drury Panthers. The Screaming Eagle women came in with an impressive 15-3 record, but this game showed that where USI is at and where they want to go are currently two different places.

The Screaming Eagles committed 45 turnovers against the Panthers. They trailed big in the middle of the second quarter but managed to cut into the lead before halftime, trailing by a score of 38-27.

But the third quarter for USI was a nightmare from which they couldn’t wake. The Panthers held them to 7 points in the period. All of those points came at the free throw line.

USI would break through in the 4th quarter, but it was too little, too late.

The Screaming Eagles got nice performances from Imani Guy and Morgan Sherwood. Guy dropped 19 points in 28 minutes of action while Sherwood added 8 points on 3-5 shooting. USI would lose by a score of 77-50.

The Screaming Eagles will play next at Bellarmine.



