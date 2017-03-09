44News | Evansville, IN

Drunk Driver Runs Over Grave Markers at Sunset Memorial Cemetery

March 9th, 2017 Indiana

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies arrest a man, they say, drove over grave markers at Sunset Memorial Cemetery while intoxicated. Mattieu Resseguie is behind bars and facing a laundry list of charges, including Criminal Mischief – Cemetery Loss>=$2,500, Resisting Law Enforcement, and Reckless Driving. It happened Wednesday around 8 p.m.

Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, a deputy parked in front of the cemetery says she saw a car driving fast head north on Hitch and Peters Road. The deputy says the car ran a stop sign, ramped over the intersection, and entered the exit lane of the cemetery the skidded onto the lawn and ran over grave markers before crashing through a hedge bush. The deputy then pursued the car for about a half mile with her lights on.

Resseguie is currently being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail with no bond.

