Drugs Put High Impact on Child Neglect in Indiana

With April being National Child Abuse Prevention Month, it is important to shine light on children in Indiana.

Some children in the state are being abused and neglected by family members using drugs.

Kids Count Data reports more than 5,000 neglect cases were reported in 2015 in Marion County alone.

Out of those cases, 460 involved physical abuse, while more than 440 of them related to sexual abuse.

An Indiana Youth Institute spokesman has said that last year, more than half of the children removed from their homes were involved in drug-related cases.

Indiana law mandates adults to report abuse and neglect.

If you have reason to believe a child is being abused, you can call 1-800-800-5556.

