Drugs, Money, and Firearms Seized in Washington Crackdown May 24th, 2018

Daviess County Police made five arrests in Washington, taking several pounds of marijuana and a number of guns off the streets. Officers were serving a warrant on Brian Hill, Ronald Shake and Chelsea Baker for dealing meth.

They were all arrested, along with two other people, after police say they found meth and pot. Authorities say they seized 30 pounds of marijuana, 14 firearms and $100,000 in cash.

The suspects are facing several charges including dealing, trafficking and possession, and neglect of a dependent.

