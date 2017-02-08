Drugs Involved In Deadly Daviess County Crash

A Daviess County, Kentucky investigation into a deadly crash that killed the driver and two young girls has concluded. Toxicology results show the driver 35-year-old Kelly Brey had meth in her system. The sheriff’s office said Brey was speeding up to 70 mph while driving on Pleasant Valley Road on December 20th just after Midnight. Eight-year-old Abigal Brey and seven-year-old Katie Hodskins also died in the accident.

Authorities also say no one in the vehicle was wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

The names of the woman and two children killed in an early morning Daviess County, Kentucky crash have been released. The Coroner’s Office says 35-year-old Kelly Brey and seven-year-old Katie Hodskins died in the crash. Eight-year-old Abigal Brey was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death is blunt force trauma caused by the accident. The wreck happened just after midnight in the 3500 block of Pleasant Valley Road.

Investigators are reconstructing the scene of the accident to try to determine what caused the SUV to crash. Autopsies are not planned on the three victims.

