Drugs & Alcohol Contributing to Child Neglect

Jasper police say they’re seeing a trend when it comes to alcohol and drug use.

When that’s combined with any body of water, it creates a hazardous problem, especially for children.

“I’m surprised the parents drank with even bringing the kids to the pool,” says parent Sylvia Hadi.

“Like you don’t drink and drive, that kills yourself and that kills other people. How selfish can you be?”

An alert employee of Jasper Municipal Swimming Pool thought he saw two adults swimming under the influence Saturday afternoon, and called police.

A parent with three toddlers agrees with the employee’s response.

“I would probably notify them and probably take my kids out of there,” says Hadi.

“I don’t know how I would feel about coming back unless they did something about it to be real honest.

“I don’t want my kids exposed to that stuff. They are already going to get exposed to it when they get older so lets just keep them as young and as innocent as possible before exposing that.”

Jasper police caught up with Jonathan Hunsicker, Hope Heinz and the two children who were in the back seat of a car outside a home as police say they tried driving away.

This isn’t the first time Hunsicker has been arrested for being publicly intoxicated.

Nearly a month ago, Jasper police say they had to tackle and stun Hunsicker while he was intoxicated to get him to comply.

Police say alcohol and drugs are a contributing factor to growing child neglect cases.

“Whether it be meth of heroin use, our biggest or concern is the children’s safety,” says Jasper police officer Dakota Foote.

Right now the department says they’re working to help families by starting with the children.

“These poor children that are being put in situations they cant really control, so we are just trying to provide that safe haven for them and ideally get the parents help and get them back on track,” says Foote.

Jasper police say if you see a potentially dangerous situation involving children and possible drugs and alcohol, the best thing to do is immediately call police.

They say only intervene if the child is in immediate danger.



