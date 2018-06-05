Drug Trend Talk Shows Shifting Landscape

In 2012, Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke created the “Mayor’s No Meth Taskforce” to help combat a growing problem in the area. Last year, the name and mission of that task force widened to the “Mayor’s Drug Task Force.” It showed a shifting change in drug landscape in Evansville ad Vanderburgh County.

At Stepping Stone rehab facility, the EPD lieutenant in charge of the task force gave a presentation about the shifting drug trends in the Evansville area.

While the meth problem is on the decline, Lt. Guenin says it’s still one of the 4 major drugs they pick up the most.

Following along with meth is marijuana, which has been around for a long time. The new problem lies with the drug’s legal status in other states. This has lead to more potent pot, with a higher street value.

Marijuana has a synthetic version with a very different high. Synthetic cannabinoids have started to pop up a lot due to the drug’s cheap price and ease to get. Lt. Guenin says the laws enforcing synthetic marijuana haven’t caught up with the drug’s potentially deadly effects.

The final drug Evansville Police see a lot of is the one making all the headlines: opioids. Law enforcement officials believe that heroin is the most prevalent opioid around because of the difficulty of getting a doctor’s prescription for pain killers. Lt. Guenin believes the overdose deaths in Vanderburgh County mirror the greater nationwide opioid crisis.

