Drug Take Back in Evansville Aims to Combat Opioid Crisis

Quite a few people joined in the Drug Take Back event put on by the Attorney General’s Office. People brought their unwanted and expired medications to the Bethel Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Home to dispose of them safely. The event has a big goal in mind.

It aims to put a dent in the opioid crisis by keeping dangerous medications out of the hands of people who might abuse them.

Representatives from the Attorney General’s Office say many people become addicted to opioids after finding unused drugs in someone else’s medicine cabinet – often a friend or relative.

Jeremy Brilliant said, “It’s a crisis. It’s a problem that affects every single community. Evansville is one community, but everywhere across the state, actually across the country, we’re dealing with this. So we’re trying to do everything we can to have an impact to help people avoid becoming addicts in the first place, and if they do get addicted unfortunately, receive the kind of treatment they need to get off the drugs.”

The drug take-back event happened until 3 p.m. Organizers say they hope it helps make a difference in our community.

To find out how to dispose of medications properly click here.

For the mayor’s Substance Abuse Task Force website click here.



