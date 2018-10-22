Home Indiana Drug Take Back Day Taking Place Nationwide October 22nd, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Indiana State Police are partnering with the DEA for the 16th Nationwide Drug Take Back Day.

On October 27th, you can take expired, unused, or unwanted prescription drugs to an ISP post for proper disposal. The pickups will take place from 10:00AM to 2:00PM.

This program is for pills and liquid medication. Needles will not be accepted.

Officials say this program is in place because flushing unused medicine down the toilet or throwing them in the trash poses potential safety and health hazards.

Click here to see the nearest ISP post.

