Drug Round Up Nets a Dozen Arrests in Posey Co. April 21st, 2017 Britney Taylor

A drug round-up in Posey County nets a dozen arrests. Posey County Sheriff’s deputies served arrest warrants for drug charges ranging from methamphetamine and narcotics to visiting a common nuisance.

Deputies are still looking for Thomas Ashworth and Brennan Parker.

Authorities say Parker contacted them and plans to turn himself in.

Deputies say the raid was successful, and no one was hurt in the line of duty.

