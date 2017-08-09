Home Kentucky Drug Investigation Nets Five Arrests In Ohio County August 9th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

A drug investigation results in the arrest of five Ohio County residents. Authorities arrested James Allen, David Geary, Stephanie Geary, Melissa Murphy, and Leeanne Rodrigues.

Detectives with the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office learned about an alleged drug deal that was going to happen in the 1100 block of North Main Street in Beaver Dam.

During a surveillance operation, officers say they saw a drug deal go down. On Sunday night just before 7:30, officers surrounded the vehicles involved in the alleged drug transaction, and arrested all five suspects.

All five people were charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), possession of a controlled substance (meth), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

David Geary is also charged with possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), and Stephanie Geary is also charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).

Rodrigues is facing additional charges, including possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), tampering with physical evidence and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor. She is still being held in the Ohio County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond.

