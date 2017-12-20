Home Indiana Evansville Drug Deal Gone Wrong Leaves One Dead, Another Hospitalized December 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

One man is dead and another is hospitalized after a drug deal gone wrong. Evansville Police responded to Rick’s Sports for a reported shooting around 9:00 on December 18th.

Officers found Brandon Waldroup lying in the parking lot, bleeding profusely from a gunshot wound to his neck.

Waldroup told police he and Christopher Hoefling were going to sell marijuana to a man they knew as “Jeremiah”. Police later identified him as Earl Martin, Jr.

Officers say Martin shot the first victim, Waldroup, in the neck then drove off in Waldroup’s car with Hoefling still inside.

Waldroup was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Hoefling and the vehicle had been missing for several hours before police found the car in an apartment complex parking lot near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Dexter Avenue.

Hoefling was found dead and he died from an apparent gunshot wound.

On Tuesday evening, police located Martin at his home on Bellemeade Avenue where they say they found bloody clothing and a firearm.

Meanwhile, court record show, in May 2017, Martin was ordered to adult probation in Vanderburgh County for his role in an armed robbery.

Martin is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond on kidnapping, murder, and attempted murder charges.

