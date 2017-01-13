44News | Evansville, IN

Drug Deal Blamed For Thursday Night Shooting

Drug Deal Blamed For Thursday Night Shooting

January 13th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Evansville Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Thursday night. Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2100 blcok of West Delaware Street around 9:30 p.m.

While investigating the shots fire complaint, police say a person arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the face. Detectives say they believe this shooting is a result of a drug deal that turned into a robbery. During the robbery, shots were fired. Police detectives are still trying to figure out who fired the shots.
Officers believe the man at the hospital was at the scene during the robbery. He is receiving medical treatment and has not been charged with any crimes at this time.

Authorities are withholding his identity as police continue to investigate this incident.

A second investigation into the criminal drug activity is also underway.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© Bayou City Broadcasting of Evansville 2016. All rights reserved.