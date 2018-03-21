Home Indiana Drug Czar Visits Indiana to Address Opioid Crisis March 21st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The Indiana drug czar is touring the state to learn more about what is been done on a local level to address the opioid crisis. John McClelland met with Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and members of the Mayor’s Substance Abuse Task Force to discuss local drug prevention, treatment and recovery efforts.

McClelland says he is impressed with the efforts between city government and community resources to tackle the issue.

McClelland says, “You got a community here where you are bringing a lot of people together from across sectors and you’ve identified the problem and you are working hard to come up with solutions.”

The Mayor says his take away from the McClelland’s visit is that the city has a good grip on efforts to heal the community from the drug epidemic.

