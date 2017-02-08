Home Indiana Drug Collection Program to Launch in Gibson County February 8th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

One tri-state county is launching a new program to curb prescription abuse. The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with CVS/Pharmacy to add a drug collection box in the county. This is part of CVS’s program that allows communities to apply for a free collection box. Residents will able to get rid of unused or expired medication. These unwanted or unused medication can be dropped off at the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office at 112 E. Emerson Street in Princeton, Indiana. Medications will be accepted during office hours.

Prescription drugs can be dropped off Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The collection box will not be available for use on county holidays.

Only non-controlled drugs and schedule II, III, IV, and V controlled substances can be accepted. Contact your pharmacist if you are unsure of your medication’s schedule category.

Items that will be accepted include:

– Prescriptions

– Prescription patches

– Prescription medications

– Prescription ointments

– Over-the-counter medications

– Vitamins

– Samples

– Pet medications

Items that will NOT be accepted include:

– Thermometers

– Hydrogen peroxide

– Inhalers

– Aerosol cans

– Ointments

– Lotions

– Liquids

– Needles (sharps)

