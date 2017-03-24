Home Kentucky Drug Bust at Ellis Park Leads to Two Arrests March 24th, 2017 Tommy Mason Kentucky Pinterest

A Drug Bust at Ellis Park on Highway 41, turns up more than $1400 worth of product. Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 35 year old Mark Scott and 37 year old Mary Veach Thursday night. Just before 7:00PM detectives say they say the pair in a van in a parking lot. They say they saw another person walk up to the van. Upon investigation, police found what they suspected to be crystal meth, marijuana, and perscription drugs. They also recovered a gun, packaging material and scales.

Comments

comments