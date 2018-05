Home Indiana Evansville Drug Bust in Evansville Results In Three Arrests May 23rd, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police have arrested three people in a drug bust on the south side of the city.

This comes after numerous complaints of drug trafficking in a home in the 1600 Block of Reinhardt Avenue.

When officers entered the home, they found significant amounts of cocaine, heroin, meth, and K-2.

Dennis France, Jamar Boyd, and Cindy Coffman all face charges for allegedly dealing Narcotics.

