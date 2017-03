A drug bust happens right in front of a Henderson elementary school.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Bobby Payne, Samantha Brown and Chasity Goldsberry Tuesday night.

Authorities say the three were pulled over during a safety checkpoint on Highway 60 East in front of Spottsville Elementary.

During a search of the car, deputies say they found meth and pot inside Brown and Goldsberry’s purses.

Payne had a felony warrant for his arrest.

