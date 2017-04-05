Home Kentucky Drug Arrest Made for Two Hopkins County Residents April 5th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Kentucky Pinterest

Two Hopkins County residents were arrested Wednesday after over $100,000 of crystal methamphetamine were seized from their possession.

Elanda Tidwell and David Brackney are now lodged in Hopkins County Jail.

When Madisonville Police Department received a complaint of theft, officers applied for a warrant to search the home on Crestview Drive.

Along with the crystal methamphetamine, officers found a substantial cash amount, items related to drug trafficking, and other illegal narcotics.

Tidwell is being charged with trafficking a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and illegal possession of a legend drug.

Brackney is being charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

