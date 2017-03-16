Drug Arrest Made in Henderson

A Henderson man is behind bars after being arrested Thursday.

According to the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, Jared Crawford was found with a pound of Crystal Methamphetamine and six ounces of processed marijuana.

He is being lodged in Henderson County Jail.

Kentucky State Police ask citizens to call to confidentially report any impaired drivers or criminal activity by dialing 1-800-222-5555.

KSP also provides a mobile phone app with weather, traffic, and capabilities to report criminal behavior.

