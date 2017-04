A drug arrest has been made in Henderson.

After a long time searching, Henderson Police Department found 36-year-old Joshua Bridwell.

He was found Thursday evening in the Henderson Walmart parking lot.

After HPD located what they believe to be crystal meth and a scale used for weighing drugs in Bridwell’s vehicle, he admitted the items were his.

Bridwell is facing charges for trafficking and is being held at the Henderson County Jail.

