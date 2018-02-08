44News | Evansville, IN

Drowsy Driving Leading To More Car Crashes

February 8th, 2018 Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

Americans aren’t getting enough sleep. A new study finds drowsy driving is leading to more car crashes. Previous government estimates put drowsiness as a factor in one to two percent of accidents. But a new study from AAA finds that number is much higher.

After analyzing thousands of dash cam videos, researchers determined nearly 10% of crashes can be blamed on drowsy driving.

Scientists say getting only four hours of sleep at night can have a similar affect as driving drunk.

Government numbers show 35% of U.S. drivers don’t get the recommended minimum of seven hours of sleep a night.

