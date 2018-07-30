Dropping the Call

There are all kinds of stories about cutting the cord to your landline, or your cable TV, but what about your smart phone?

Study after study has found that in many ways, that phone is trouble.

Texting and driving causes accidents, social media is an anxiety factor, and looking at that screen at night interferes with your sleep.

You know all that…but could you “drop the call”?

I’ve been cell phone service free since January 1st, and am breaking down the pros and cons, and giving you tips and tricks to living without a phone.

No phone.

What’s it like?

Pretty freeing.

And safe!

No cell service means no texting and driving, and also no reason to check your phone at all.

So you can concentrate on the road.

The trade off?

You can’t GPS while you’re on the road, but…you can get your directions before you leave Wi-Fi, and screen shot them to yourself…and cross your fingers that the directions are right.

But, if they’re not?

Pull over to a place that you know has free internet, and get new directions.

Or, most gas stations still have a land line and maps (remember those?), so you can figure it out and get back on your way.

Another con…

Imagine you get stuck on the side of the road?

If it’s an emergency, you still have 911, but other than that, you’ll be walking, or flagging down a stranger…which is a little scary.





Con:

No one can get in contact with you…

Which can be frustrating for them, but eventually liberating for you.

Pro:

And also means, your boss can’t call you after office hours.

And think of this, when you go to dinner or are on a date, you won’t be tempted to take your focus away from what’s happening, and check your social media.

That makes you more polite, and once you get used to it, you’ll find that your fear of missing out starts to fade, and you can enjoy what’s in front of your face and live in the moment.

Goodbye #FOMO, hello #LITMO!

One annoying thing?

When you first ditch the phone service, you’ll find that this happens…a lot.

“Are you mad at me? I texted and you never answered.”

You’ll be doing a ton of explaining the first few months.

But people will finally start spreading the word.

And with apps like Snapchat, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and What’s App, you can still connect to everyone… when you have Wi-Fi.

And there’s always email!

Either way, it’s an expensive bill that has made its way from convenience to necessity somehow…and maybe it’s time that costly cell service needs to be put back in its place.

I want to mention that my oldest daughter has also gone Wi-Fi only, and she says,

My home has Wi-Fi, my work has Wi-Fi, my favorite places to go have Wi-Fi.

Being at the mercy of responding can be a hindrance to your emotional and mental health. It’s nice to have that excuse, because generally people understand, ‘I can’t afford it’, as opposed to, ‘I just don t want you to be able to contact me, I want to be able to respond on my own time’.

Now, do any of you think you could go cell service free?

