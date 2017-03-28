44News | Evansville, IN

When It Dropped to An Incredible -7 Degrees In Late March…..& 15″ Snow Fell

March 28th, 2017 Weather Blog

The heaviest snowfall in the season since 1887 occur March 27, 1947.  Up to 15″ of snow fell over the Tri-State as frontagenetical banding caused narrow corridors of +12″ accumulations over a 20-hour period.

This heavy snowfall did not come from your storm that would typically bring you the heaviest snowfall.  Those are “Inside Runners” that ride into the Tri-State from Mexico, Texas or the northwestern Gulf of Mexico.

This storm ran from the Inner Mountain West, then strengthened in that typical nursery-bed for low-pressure development:  The lee-side area of the Rockies near Denver.  Interestingly, it moved due east, then slightly southeast & intense snow banding north of the warm front & low pressure track dumped the snow here.

Chad Evans

Chad Evans

Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee.

