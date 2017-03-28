When It Dropped to An Incredible -7 Degrees In Late March…..& 15″ Snow Fell

The heaviest snowfall in the season since 1887 occur March 27, 1947. Up to 15″ of snow fell over the Tri-State as frontagenetical banding caused narrow corridors of +12″ accumulations over a 20-hour period.

This heavy snowfall did not come from your storm that would typically bring you the heaviest snowfall. Those are “Inside Runners” that ride into the Tri-State from Mexico, Texas or the northwestern Gulf of Mexico.

This storm ran from the Inner Mountain West, then strengthened in that typical nursery-bed for low-pressure development: The lee-side area of the Rockies near Denver. Interestingly, it moved due east, then slightly southeast & intense snow banding north of the warm front & low pressure track dumped the snow here.

