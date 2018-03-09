Drop Off Sites Open For Disposal in Henderson

Flood waters throughout the Tri-State have crested but flood cleanup and relief efforts continue. The Henderson County Road Department will be helping residents affected by flooding in the cleanup process.

Starting March 12th, the road department will open two drop-off points for people to leave furniture, flooring, appliances, and drywall.

There will be dumpsters set up from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays in the parking lots of Cagey’s Store in Beals and near the Intersection of U.S. 60 East and St. Augustine Church Road in Reed.

Those are only for home debris that was damaged by the flood no other garbage or items will be accepted.

For more information, contact the Henderson County Road Department at (270) 826-8843 between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

